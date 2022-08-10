Mid-Michigan's first monkeypox case confirmed in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The first monkeypox case in Mid-Michigan was confirmed in Bay County on Wednesday.

Bay County Health Director Joel Strasz did not identify the person who tested positive for the illness. He said the patient lives in Bay County but currently is not in the area.

"So there's no danger, it seems, or no close contacts with persons around in the general vicinity," Strasz said.

He doesn't expect rapid spread of monkeypox in Mid-Michigan after the first case was confirmed Wednesday, but more illnesses are likely.

"We expect that we're going to have more cases," Strasz said. "We're going to expect that we have more exposures. We expect that, you know, people suffering from monkeypox will notify their close contacts and let them know."

Monkeypox presents with symptoms of a rash and sores, which show up about two weeks after exposure. The illness spreads between people in close contact, but most commonly involves contact between men having sex with men.

Anyone who believes they have monkeypox should contact their primary care physician or a medical professional for advice. Antiviral treatments may be available for some patients with a doctor's prescription.

Click here for more information monkeypox from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

