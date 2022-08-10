 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mid-Michigan's first monkeypox case confirmed in Bay County

  • Updated
  • 0
What is monkeypox, its symptoms and threat to you?

An extremely rare disease called Monkeypox, a much less severe cousin of smallpox, is spreading around the world. More than 250 cases have been reported in at least 16 countries, according to the World Health Organization.

 www.visualdx.com

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The first monkeypox case in Mid-Michigan was confirmed in Bay County on Wednesday.

Bay County Health Director Joel Strasz did not identify the person who tested positive for the illness. He said the patient lives in Bay County but currently is not in the area.

"So there's no danger, it seems, or no close contacts with persons around in the general vicinity," Strasz said.

He doesn't expect rapid spread of monkeypox in Mid-Michigan after the first case was confirmed Wednesday, but more illnesses are likely.

"We expect that we're going to have more cases," Strasz said. "We're going to expect that we have more exposures. We expect that, you know, people suffering from monkeypox will notify their close contacts and let them know."

Monkeypox presents with symptoms of a rash and sores, which show up about two weeks after exposure. The illness spreads between people in close contact, but most commonly involves contact between men having sex with men.

Anyone who believes they have monkeypox should contact their primary care physician or a medical professional for advice. Antiviral treatments may be available for some patients with a doctor's prescription.

Click here for more information monkeypox from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

Watch ABC12 First at Four and ABC12 News at Five for a full report on the monkeypox case confirmed in Bay County and more advice from Strasz.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.