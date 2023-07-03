Mosquito in Bay County tests positive for Eastern Equine Encephalitis

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A routine sample found evidence of Eastern Equine Encephalitis in a mosquito from Bay County.

EEE is the most deadly of mosquito-borne illnesses present in Michigan with a 30% death rate among people who contract a severe case. The Bay County specimen is the first evidence of EEE in the state this year.

Bay County Mosquito Control says the infected bug was captured in an undisclosed area of Hampton Township outside Bay City. The agency now is planning enhanced efforts to control the mosquito population in that area.

"Surveillance undertaken by Mosquito Control is used as an early warning system. Identifying the virus early in mosquitoes allows us to respond prior to the virus amplifying and prior to reports of human or equine infection," said Bay County Mosquito Control Manager Rebecca Brandt.

Most people who receive a bite from a mosquito carrying EEE will not get any symptoms. Some people may experience a fever, chills, fatigue or neurological symptoms in rare cases.

Extremely rare cases of EEE can develop into a severe illness, which carries a 30% death rate. EEE is most dangerous for horses, which have a 90% fatality rate if they contract the illness.

Jamestown Canyon Virus, which is a common mosquito-borne illness, was detected in Bay County for the first time this season last week.

"Along with control of adult mosquitoes, we will continue surveillance throughout the summer to determine the extent of virus activity," Brandt said. "While risk is currently low, it is important residents take personal precautions to avoid mosquito bites while outdoors."

She advises residents to avoid mosquito bites this summer by applying an insect repellent, wearing long sleeves and pants outdoors, limiting outdoor activity around dusk or dawn and keeping horses properly vaccinated.