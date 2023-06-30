 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert in effect for Friday June 30th and Saturday July
1st...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared Friday June 30th and Saturday July 1st to be an Action Day
for elevated levels of fine particulate (PM2.5). Pollutants are
expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy
range.

The Action Day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Midland...Bay...Huron...Saginaw...Tuscola...Sanilac...Shiawassee...
Genesee...Lapeer and Livingston.

Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec, Canada is currently
impacting PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across much of the
state of Michigan and will continue through Saturday, July 1st. The
Air Quality Index is expected to range from the UNHEALTHY FOR
SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level.

Sensitive groups, such as people with lung disease (including
asthma), heart disease, and children and older adults, should limit
prolonged or heavy exertion.

Reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to air pollution,
such as outdoor burning, and use of residential wood burning devices.

Reduce vehicle trips and vehicle idling as much as possible and
reduce refueling your vehicle.

Keep windows closed overnight to prevent smoke from getting indoors
and, if possible, run central air conditioning with MERV-13 or higher
rated filters.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality page on the
internet at http://www.deqmiair.org/

Mother's Alzheimer's diagnosis inspires man to create THC infused lemonade

  Updated
  • 0
An Alzheimer's diagnosis has inspired a Massachusetts man to develop a THC alternative. The Best Dirty Lemonade is now selling in dispensaries statewide and it all started with a son hoping to help the person he loves most.

In 2013 Jacquelin Rickerby-Anderson, known to her family as Lady J, was given a heartbreaking diagnosis.

"She was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer's at 53," said her son Omari Anderson, saddened but not surprised having noticed a change in his mom's behavior.

"I would come over and my mother wouldn't recognize me. I had to actually stop calling her mom. She stopped eating, she wasn't sleeping throughout the night," said Anderson.

Desperate to alleviate the Alzheimer's symptoms, Omari developed a calming concoction for his mom, who was known for her sweet tooth.

"I remember growing up playing basketball outside my mother would always come outside with a pitcher of fresh juices," said Anderson.

As a cannabis user himself, Omari knew THC could help, but Lady J wasn't going to ingest it in the traditional way. That's how The Best Dirty Lemonade was invented, a low dose THC infused drink.

Omari does have help bottling and selling it from NETA, a Massachusetts marijuana business.

"Being a part of the legal cannabis industry is everything," said Anderson.

He feels a sense of responsibility as he watches his lemonade brand grow soon to be sold in 11 stores statewide.

"That's an immense responsibility we feel we have. Mass incarcerations are still happening, people getting arrested having their lives change," said Anderson.

According to a 2020 ACLU report, between 2010 and 2018, there were 6.1 million marijuana related arrests. The report showed marijuana use is roughly equal among African Americans and white people, yet African Americans are 3.73 times more likely to be arrested for possession.

"It was Black and brown people that kept the cannabis industry alive," said Anderson.

And now he's using his brand to keep his mother's name alive too.

"I always say this lemonade was born out of a tragedy... I lost my mother in a physical sense, but I feel like now she's with me, she's on this journey," Anderson said.

