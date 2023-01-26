 Skip to main content
MyMichigan Health nurses in Alma authorize strike

  Updated
  • 0

If a strike is announced, it would impact about 150 nurses working at the hospital in Alma. Nurses at the nearby McLaren Central Michigan Hospital will have a vote on Thursday.

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) – Nurses at MyMichigan Health-Gratiot in Alma authorized a strike on Wednesday, meaning their bargaining team now can call for a work stoppage.

The Michigan Nurses Association said a 10-day notice will be provided before any strike begins. The possible strike would affect about 150 nurses that work at the hospital.

Nurses at the MyMichigan Health hospital in Alma have been working under expired contracts since November 2022 and some left their jobs.

Nurses at another hospital nearby are experiencing the same issues. McLaren Central Michigan Hospital nurses in Mount Pleasant are holding a similar vote to consider a strike on Thursday.

MyMichigan Health officials in Alma plan to return to the bargaining table on Feb. 1.

