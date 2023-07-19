MyMichigan Medical Center staying in Clare with $52 million plan

CLARE, Mich. (WJRT) - Clare's hospital will remain in the city and embark on a $52 million expansion and renovation.
MyMichigan Medical Center announced a decision this week to remain at the Clare hospital's current location, which has been in use for more than 70 years. The health care system also considered building a new facility outside the city limits.
They determined the existing hospital on McEwan Street has enough land and space to expand services with the ability to adequately renovate the building.
"Through our review of project options, feedback from neighbors and data gathered with our recent study, we heard loud and clear just how important it was to remain right where we are -- right in the heart of our beautiful downtown," said Marita Hattem-Schiffman, president of MyMichigan Medical Centers in Clare, Alma and Mount Pleasant.
Hospital leaders now will begin finalizing details of the construction project at the existing Clare hospital and obtaining bids for the work. They hope to break ground in 2025.
"This construction is not about renovating something old. We are building new and comprehensively renovating what remains," Hattem-Schiffman said.
Four phases of construction are likely, starting with a new Emergency Department. That project is slated to last about a year.
"Like you, we are all anxious for this project to get underway," said nurse Glenn King, who is vice president of nursing at MyMichigan Medical Center-Clare.
The hospital has 49 patient beds and 300 employees, volunteers, physicians or other officials.
"This is an exciting time for our community and our entire region," said Hattem-Schiffman. "The future is bright and MyMichigan is leading the way to a healthier community for everyone to enjoy for many, many years to come."