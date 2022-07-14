New 988 suicide crisis line launches nationwide Saturday

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Getting help by phone during a suicide crisis will be much easier beginning Saturday.
The new 988 suicide and mental health crisis helpline launches on July 16, allowing callers to dial a simple three-digit number and instantly reach one of 200 crisis centers across the country.
The helpline is set up to help people experiencing mental health distress, thoughts of suicide, a substance abuse crisis or any emotional distress. People worried about a friend or loved one can call on their behalf.
“Crisis is defined by the caller,” said Dr. Debra Pinals, medical director for Behavioral Health and Forensic Programs at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “And by providing an easy-to-remember number we are making help more accessible and strengthening support to those in need."
The helpline has trained counselors available 24 hours per day, 365 days per year who can listen to callers' problems, assess their needs and connect them with resources available to help. They can alert emergency crisis teams if necessary.
Special resources are available for veterans, the LGBTQ community and other groups.
The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK and other local crisis helplines across Michigan will continue operating as normal after the transition to 988. Reaching them will be easier with the three-digit number.
The suicide line will rename itself the 988 National Suicide & Crisis Lifeline after Saturday's transition.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services hopes the new 988 helpline will provide people with the help they need faster and prevent suicides.
“This universal number means no matter where you live or call from, you can reach a trained crisis counselor who can help," said MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel. "We encourage Michigan residents or their family members to call 988 if they are experiencing mental health-related distress, emotional distress or a substance use crisis.”
Congress approved a designation for the new 988 suicide and emotional crisis helpline in 2020. The change required phone callers in Mid-Michigan to begin using 10-digit numbers including the area code for all calls last year.