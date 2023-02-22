New genetic study suggests greater risk for asthma in African-Americans

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A new study conducted at Henry Ford Health suggests a greater risk of asthma within African-Americans.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, asthma is prevalent in over 10% of African-Americans vs. 7.6% for Whites and 6.7% for Hispanics.
Asthma is the most common chronic disease in children and affects about one in 13 people in the U.S. according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America - everyday people like Mary Camp.
"Nothing else is important if you can't breathe," said Camp.
Mary Camp said the year 1995 changed her life indefinitely after she suffered a severe asthma attack.
"I know what that feels like and going through it I actually thought I was dead when I woke up," she said.
Asthma is a long-term condition in which the air passages in the lungs become inflamed and muscles tighten around the airways. Some cases are triggered by an allergic reaction to things like pollen or dust, while non-allergic asthma can be triggered by factors like stress, exercise, or cold or dry air.
Asthma oftentimes is genetic, which Camp said can be nerve-wrecking especially for children.
"But it is in my family too so you should think I have a family history so it could happen to me," Camp said. "But the scariest thing is watching a child who can't communicate to you about that and it's getting more common in children and that's frightening."
Most recently, a new study conducted at Henry Ford Health suggests that Black children are three times as likely as their white counterparts to develop asthma.
"Black population is 1.5 times more likely to get asthma but at the same time the hospital visits are 3 times and the death from asthma is almost 5 times in the Black population compared to the general public," said Dr. Anne Suresh of Asthma, Allergy and Immunology Center.
One reason behind the numbers is genetics. The study found 14% of African-American kids identify with two genetic variations only common in African-American children that are specifically linked to severe non-allergic asthma.
"In the past we used to treat all asthma the same with one inhaler that everybody fits but not anymore," Suresh said. "So they're expecting that it's probably genetic that causes the Black population to be more prone to develop asthma."
She said lack of health care access is also a factor.
"And then economical factors because of economic disparity," Suresh said. "So, those are all factors that contribute to why Black population is having more deaths in society. It's a whole societal problem that needs addressing."