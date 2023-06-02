New income guidelines extend WIC benefits to more Michigan moms

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More Michigan families qualify for WIC benefits based on increased income guidelines announced this week.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says federal income guidelines took effect June 1, which significantly increase what families can earn and still qualify for WIC -- or the Women, Infants and Children program.
"This is good news for Michiganders as more families may now be eligible for this important program that provides valuable nutritional education and healthy foods," said Michigan WIC Director Christina Herring.
WIC is available to households with annual income at or below 185% of the federal poverty level.
The revised household annual income guidelines range from $36,482 for a single mother to $55,500 for a four-member household and $74,512 for a six-member household.
The following mothers and children who meet income guidelines qualify for WIC:
- Women who are pregnant or had a baby within six months.
- Mothers who are breastfeeding.
- Parents or guardians of children age 5 and younger.
Anyone who qualifies should contact their local health department for information about how to apply for WIC benefits.