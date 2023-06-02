 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

New income guidelines extend WIC benefits to more Michigan moms

  • Updated
Biden administration invests $53 million in WIC nutrition program for women and children

The US Department of Agriculture is awarding $53 million in grants to enhance the shopping experience for families receiving the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children, known as WIC, and pictured here, baby food on October 6, 2016 in Miramar, Florida.

 mpi10/MediaPunch/IPx/AP

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - More Michigan families qualify for WIC benefits based on increased income guidelines announced this week.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says federal income guidelines took effect June 1, which significantly increase what families can earn and still qualify for WIC -- or the Women, Infants and Children program.

"This is good news for Michiganders as more families may now be eligible for this important program that provides valuable nutritional education and healthy foods," said Michigan WIC Director Christina Herring.

WIC is available to households with annual income at or below 185% of the federal poverty level.

The revised household annual income guidelines range from $36,482 for a single mother to $55,500 for a four-member household and $74,512 for a six-member household.

The following mothers and children who meet income guidelines qualify for WIC:

  • Women who are pregnant or had a baby within six months.
  • Mothers who are breastfeeding.
  • Parents or guardians of children age 5 and younger.

Anyone who qualifies should contact their local health department for information about how to apply for WIC benefits.

