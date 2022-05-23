New law bans sales of some infant bedding to prevent sleeping deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A new federal law bans the sale of bumper pads and inclined sleepers for infants.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the law, which President Joe Biden enacted last week, will help ensure infants can sleep in a safe environment.
“Parents see these items in stores and may think they are safe for their baby when they are not,” said Dr. Alexis Travis, senior deputy director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Public Health Administration.
She said bumper pads and inclined sleepers have been involved in hundreds of infant deaths. Unpadded mesh crib liners are not affected by the new federal law.
State health officials say 1,436 babies died in unsafe sleeping environments from 2010 to 2019. Those include adult beds, couches, sofa chairs, spaces with toys, on blankets and beds with bumper pads.
Besides avoiding bumper pads and inclined sleepers, the American Academy of Pediatrics offered the following safe sleeping habits for infants and their parents:
- Place babies on their backs in a crib, bassinet or pack and play alone. Move babies to one of those locations if they fall asleep in an unsafe place.
- Babies should sleep on a firm mattress with a tightly fitted sheet.
- Remove pillows, blankets toys or pads from babies' sleeping space.
- Avoid covering babies' heads while they sleep so they don't overheat. Babies should wear a sleep sack, wearable blanket or footed sleeper when they need to stay warm.
- Allow babies to sleep in smoke-free environments.
Experts advise parents to highlight this advice with everyone who cares for their babies.