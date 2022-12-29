No-contact order lifted for Flint River in Genesee County

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - After a little more than six months, the Genesee County Health Department has lifted a no-contact order for a section of the Flint River.

The no-contact order was put in place back in June, when a mysterious oily substance was discovered in the river between Stepping Stone Falls and Leith Street.

Investigators eventually determined Lockhart Chemical Co. on James P. Cole Boulevard in Flint was the source of the spill. State regulators believe the company's wastewater system leaked into the storm sewer, which empties into the river.

The Michigan Attorney General's Office and Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy imposed an order requiring Lockhart to shut down its on-site wastewater system and truck water to an off-site treatment facility.

While the no-contact order was lifted this week, health officials say they will continue monitoring the area for further signs of contamination. The health department may impose a no-contact order if more contamination is discovered.