Nurses at McLaren Central Michigan hospital vote to authorize strike

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. (WJRT) - Nurses at McLaren Central Michigan hospital in Mount Pleasant voted overwhelmingly Thursday to authorize a potential strike.

The results come one day after MyMichigan Health-Gratiot nurses in Alma approved a similar vote on Wednesday.

If a strike is announced, it would affect 100 nurses at McLaren and 150 at MyMichigan Health.

Nurses at each hospital have been working under expired contracts since November. They say increased patient loads, overworked staff and trauma from the COVID-19 pandemic are forcing too many nurses from the profession.

Negotiations for new contracts are scheduled to resume on Monday.

McLaren Central Michigan President and CEO Robert David issued the following statement after Thursday's strike vote:

"It is not surprising that MNA-represented registered nurses at McLaren Central Michigan voted to authorize the union to strike today. The union is using common bargaining tactics to try to pressure the hospital at the bargaining table. We are committed to bargaining a new contract that provides value to our nurses and is fair to our community hospital. We will not let such antics detract us from our goal. To that end, we have already implemented the initial phases of our strike preparedness plan to ensure continuation of quality healthcare without interruption.

"Our focus continues to be providing high-quality care during a difficult time in healthcare. Despite the significant financial challenges and volume declines, we have made offers to invest in our nurses with competitive wage increases to address recruitment and retention issues. Although our nurses at McLaren Central Michigan have some of the best nurse-to-patient ratios in the state, we have worked with the union prior to and during negotiations to ensure we have safe staffing, competitive wages and great working conditions.

"Currently, the nursing contract has many added benefits, such as market competitive wages and benefits, shift differential and premiums and on-call pay, just to name a few. As we have seen significant reductions in our reimbursement, losses in revenue due to census drops and challenges in the labor force, we must ensure that we reach a contract that is fair and sustainable.

"Our contract proposals to the union are market-competitive that amount to an average of 15% increases over the course of 3 years. Below are just a few of the highlights from our offer:

15% wage increases over 3 years.

$1,000 ratification bonus

Increases in premiums and shift differentials

"We plan to continue bargaining on January 30th and 31st, as well as February 9th and 10th. We are hopeful that these next four bargaining sessions can provide the time we need to reach an agreement."