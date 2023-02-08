Nurses reach tentative contract with MyMichigan Health in Alma

ALMA, Mich. (WJRT) – Nurses at MyMichigan Health-Gratiot in Alma staved off a strike after announcing a tentative contract agreement on Wednesday.
The Michigan Nurses Association says nurses at the hospital will vote next week on whether to formally approve the three-year deal.
The tentative contract includes limits to mandatory overtime, competitive wage increases and improved language aimed at protecting nurses, according to the union.
"We are hopeful about what our new contract could accomplish for the future of nursing at our hospital, for our patients, and for our community," said Shenan Shinabarger, president of the Michigan Nurses Association bargaining unit at MyMichigan Health in Alma.
Nurses and MyMichigan Health-Gratiot and McLaren Central Michigan hospital in Mount Pleasant voted in January to authorize strikes if negotiations broke down. Negotiators at McLaren Central Michigan will return to bargaining Thursday.
The Michigan Nurses Association said a 10-day notice will be provided before any strike begins at the Mount Pleasant hospital. The possible strike would affect about 100 nurses who work there.
"I know how hard the few past years have felt to those of us who work as nurses. Today, my message is simple. Do not give up," Shinabarger said. "When we work together in solidarity as a union, we can achieve something that would never have been possible if we were just individuals acting alone."