Online abortion pill interest soars after the demise of Roe v. Wade

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Lapeer and northern Genesee Counties through 545 PM EDT... At 449 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Davison, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Columbiaville around 455 PM EDT. Lapeer around 510 PM EDT. Lum around 525 PM EDT. Imlay City and Dryden around 530 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by this storm include Atlas, Goodland Township, Burnside, Attica, Elba, Thetford Township, Kings Mill, Genesee and Thornville. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH