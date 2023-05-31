Parvovirus leads Genesee County Animal Shelter to close for a week

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Animal Shelter will be closed for a week after a dog contracted parvovirus.
Shelter staff plan to deep clean the entire building and make sure all animals are safe over the next seven days.
Canine parvovirus is an illness that affects mostly dogs. It spreads from animal to animal through direct or indirect contact with fecal matter.
In a Facebook post, the shelter says dogs under the age of 6 months, compromised dogs and dogs unvaccinated for parvovirus are at the highest risk of contracting the illness.
Vaccines are available to prevent dogs from developing a serious infection. But untreated parvovirus cases have a more than 90% death rate among dogs.
The shelter plans to reopen at noon on June 8.