Pediatric RSV illness is putting a strain on local hospitals

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Families are concerned about their children as cases of RSV climb in Michigan.
Many hospitals with in-patient pediatric treatment beds are reporting that they are at capacity. The University of Michigan's Mott Children's Hospital in Ann Arbor reported overnight that they are 100% full and most patients have RSV.
The situation is so critical the health system is having to turn down pediatric transfers from other hospitals.
RSV -- or respiratory syncytial virus -- is an illness that spreads rapidly and can be serious or even deadly for young children. Doctors around Mid-Michigan were too busy treating patients to talk on Friday.
The two pediatric in-patient care hospitals in Mid-Michigan were at or near capacity for pediatric beds Friday.
Hurley Children's Hospital in Flint is at capacity. A spokesperson confirmed that there are no pediatric beds available and that the hospital has a high level of pediatric RSV cases, as well as other illnesses, requiring in-patient care.
Hurley has Mid-Michigan's only children's hospital.
Covenant HealthCare in Saginaw also is seeing the effect of RSV in the pediatric unit and emergency care center. They are the only pediatric intensive care unit north of Flint and have the largest emergency care center in the region.
The medical director of the pediatric intensive care unit at Covenant said, "the hospital is being impacted by the increase of RSV. As of Thursday 90% of their patients in the pediatric unit were RSV positive."
Physicians are asking the public to help mitigate the spread of RSV and to seek medical care where it is most appropriate. Emergency rooms are overflowing with patients and the wait times are long.
The Michigan Hospital Association and their pediatric leaders are asking the public to avoid visiting emergency rooms for nonemergency conditions, such as mild symptoms and routine testing.
The association says people should seek emergency care if there is difficulty breathing, dehydration or worsening symptoms. They also advise that people get vaccinated against respiratory illnesses.
Patients who need emergency care should expect long wait times for non-life-threatening illnesses.
Consider having children wear a mask in public places, including school, where respiratory illnesses are high. They also advise frequent and proper hand washing and staying home if you are sick.