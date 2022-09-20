Pharmacists in Michigan allowed to prescribe birth control

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Getting hormonal birth control in Michigan soon could be easier.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced this week that pharmacists now are eligible to prescribe the medication based on a new interpretation of the state public health code.
Pharmacies must first choose whether to partner with participating doctors. They'll be able to directly dispense oral contraceptives, the patch and the ring.
All people interested in birth control have to do is meet with a pharmacist at a participating pharmacy.
Twenty other states already allow pharmacists to prescribe contraceptives.
Michigan Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian said nearly 30% of U.S. adult women have reported issues getting or refilling birth control prescriptions. She said the goal of the new partnerships is closing that gap.
Anyone looking to take contraceptives can also contact Planned Parenthood. The nonprofit group offers the pill, implants, patches, the ring, IUDs, condoms and more -- free of charge in many cases.
Planned Parenthood has a health center on Beecher Road in Flint Township.