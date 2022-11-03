 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the south
with gusts up to 38 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Outer Saginaw Bay SW of Alabaster to Port Austin MI to
Inner Saginaw Bay, Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to
Bay Port MI, Port Austin to Harbor Beach MI, Harbor Beach to
Port Sanilac MI and Port Sanilac to Port Huron MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 3 PM EDT Saturday
with the largest waves expected around 2 PM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions.  Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and waves.

&&

RSV hospitalizations shoot up to levels typically seen in December, CDC data shows

  Updated
  • 0
Ambulances are pictured here parked at the Children's Health of Orange County on November 1. RSV hospitalizations were significantly higher than normal again last week amid a respiratory virus season that's hitting the United States earlier and harder than usual.

 Mark Rightmire/MediaNews Group/Orange County Register/Getty Images

RSV hospitalizations were significantly higher than normal again last week amid a respiratory virus season that's hitting the United States earlier and harder than usual, according to new data published Thursday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Cumulative RSV hospitalization rates have already reached levels that are typically not seen until December in the U.S. They're rising among all age groups, but especially among children.

RSV, or respiratory syncytial virus, is a common respiratory infection that typically causes mild, cold-like symptoms, but it can cause serious illness, particularly in older adults and infants.

About four out of every 1,000 babies under 6 months old have been hospitalized with RSV so far this season -- just about a month in. More than two in every 1,000 babies between 6 months and one year have been hospitalized with RSV so far this season, as have more than one in every 1,000 children between age one and two.

Overall in the U.S., nearly one in five (19%) PCR tests for RSV were positive for the week ending October 29, nearly doubling over the course of the month.

Weekly cases counts are less complete for the most current weeks, but there have been more RSV cases detected by PCR tests each week in October 2022 than any other week in at least the past two years. Weekly case counts for the week ending October 22 were more than double any other week in 2020 or 2021.

And while there are signs that cases are slowing in the southern region of the U.S., test positivity rates and cases continue to rise steeply in other regions, especially in the Midwest.

The true national burden of RSV cases and hospitalizations is likely greater than reported because only a sample of laboratories and hospitals participate in the CDC's surveillance programs.

Pediatric hospitals remain more full than average with patients with RSV and other conditions. According to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, more than three-quarters of pediatric hospital beds (77%) and pediatric ICU beds (80%) are currently in use nationwide, compared with an average of about two-thirds full over the past two years.

Seventeen states have less than one in five hospital beds available. Six of them are more than 90% full: Rhode Island, Arizona, Kentucky, Maine, Delaware and Minnesota, along with Washington, D.C.

