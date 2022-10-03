Saginaw County Health Department offers drug ingestion supplies at no charge

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department is offering drug ingestion supplies and Narcan at no charge beginning Tuesday.
The department is opening Room 202 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. every Tuesday to provide drug users with syringes and supplies for injecting, smoking or snorting drugs. There also will be wound care supplies, hygiene kits, Narcan and fentanyl test strips.
The health department says all of the supplies will be provided at no charge and with no judgment to reduce the risk of disease transmission, illness or accidental overdoses.
Public Health Nurse Rebecca Willard said the Room 202 program has been in the works for several months as part of the Saginaw County Health Department's harm reduction strategy.
An ordinance change allows drug users to exchange syringes without a penalty for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Willard acknowledged that harm reduction programs for drug users are controversial, but they have been proven to help people use drugs more safely without encouraging their behavior.
Drug users are at much higher risk of contracting HIV and hepatitis from sharing ingestion supplies. Willard said people who accept syringes and other supplies from the health department can use that as a first step toward "being well."
The health department says Room 202 is part of an evidence-based approach to harm reduction designed to reduce the negative personal and public health effects of substance abuse. Officials hope the program can help engage very high risk and hard to reach people.
Last month, the Saginaw County Health Department placed a Narcan vending machine in its lobby to provide doses of the opioid reversal drug at no charge.
Call the health department at 989-758-3802 for more information about the Room 202 program.