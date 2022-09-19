 Skip to main content
Saginaw County Health Department offers free Narcan from vending machine

  • Updated
  • 0

The Saginaw County Health Department has a new vending machine that dispenses free doses of Narcan to the general public.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The Saginaw County Health Department is unveiling the first Nalaxone -- or Narcan -- vending machine in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

At no charge, the vending machine dispenses the opioid overdose reversal medication, along with fentanyl test strips.

The health department says the community should always have life-saving doses of Narcan and the test strips on hand just in case.

The vending machine is available to the public Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the Saginaw County Health Department's lobby at 1600 N. Michigan Ave. in Saginaw.

