Saginaw man honored for donating 50 gallons of blood and platelets

  • Updated
  • 0

Ken Gembel of Saginaw reached a milestone of donating 50 gallons of blood and platelets since 1978.

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A Saginaw man has officially donated 50 gallons of his blood.

Ken Gembel started donating blood and platelets back in 1978 because he wanted to help people and he hasn't stopped. He has donated a total of 400 times over six different decades.

Gembel is among the top donors across Versiti's footprint in a number of states, including Michigan. The achievement is something that many can work toward if they put in the time.

"It's just outstanding that we have a donor here who is willing to commit year after year to get to this lifetime achievement," said Angel White, the supervisor of donor services for Versiti. "It's fantastic that he's able to help our community in need in this way."

Gembel is 75 years old and works out every day to be able to save lives. He plans to continue donating until he reaches 100 gallons.

"Once you meet somebody who you think may have your platelets who has cancer and they look at you and you can just feel the love when they say, 'Thank you, because of you I'm here today,'" Gembel said. 

