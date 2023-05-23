Seriously injured motorcycle racer recovers, starts rehab center

MILLINGTON, Mich. (WJRT) - A Millington native is overcoming tragedy to make a triumphant return to the race track.
Morgan Monroe has been rehabbing for years after a scary motorcycle accident left her with broken bones and a traumatic brain injury.
"I was 17, I had just gotten my pro card, I was ready to set the world on fire," she said. "And then, lights out."
But Monroe has recovered and wants to make a difference for others. Morgan's Place is a nonprofit organization that works to help others recovering from traumatic accidents and injuries.
"Looking back I want to hug Morgan from the hospital bed and be like, 'It's going to be alright. You know, things are going to brighten up and be even cooler than you ever imagined,'" Monroe said. "So, I hope other people get to experience that around here too."
Six years after her crash, she is gearing up to race again at some Progressive American Flat Track events. Monroe has joined Royal Enfield – Build, Train, Race.