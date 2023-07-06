State leaders highlight partnership to raise number of nurses

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist was in Saginaw on Thursday talking with students at Saginaw Valley State University's Health and Human Services Simulation Center.
This was the first day of his "Made it in Michigan" tour. The trip was to highlight efforts to lower education costs and increase the number of Michigan nurses.
"We know that we have had a need for more and more healthcare professionals and nurses in particular, especially in Northern Michigan," Gilchrist said. "SVSU has played an important role in helping to fatten that pipeline to get more people into more communities."
Under a $2 million partnership with the state, students who get an associate's degree in nursing from Alpena Community College can get a bachelor's from SVSU.