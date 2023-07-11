State regulators aim to remove national pharmacist certification

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - State regulators are working to make becoming a pharmacist a little easier by issuing a new set of controversial rules.
Those rules from the Michigan Board of Pharmacists would remove requirements for a national competency exam, called the Multistate Pharmacy Jurisprudence Exam.
Regulators hope removing the requirement would help solve short staffing concerns at pharmacies all over the state. Pharmacists like Steve Kennedy at Anderson Pharmacy in Bay City say it could create an entirely new problem instead.
"You could harm somebody," said Kennedy. "And the last thing we need is to have a person out there practicing without the knowledge base, making the wrong decision, and having someone get hurt or hospitalized."
The exam in question is a 2.5-hour, 120-question test that questions new pharmacists on their knowledge of federal and state laws. Kennedy says that the exam is a necessity, especially in a profession that could mean the difference between life and death.
"In a community setting, you have to be on your toes, and understand the law in order to be able to dispense correctly," said Kennedy.
Proponents for removal say the exam is overkill. They argue advancements in computer assistant programs have added measures that prevent pharmacists from breaking the law.
Kennedy says even with these programs in place, it's important for pharmacists to know what they are doing.
"I understand that people are leaning towards relying on computers to do everything, but I still believe it is necessary for the pharmacists to have the knowledge base in place to make decisions when practicing," said Kennedy.
The removal of the exam was submitted to the Joint Committee on Administrative Rules in Legislature last week. It's unclear when it will be discussed at this time.
If the state were to remove the exam, Michigan would join Idaho as the only states to get rid of the requirement.