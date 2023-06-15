Three Mid-Michigan beaches reopen after being closed on Wednesday

UPDATE 6-15-23 2:02 p.m. - The Huron County Health Department announced that Bird Creek Village Park beach has reopened.
The Health Department did not say what the levels of E. coli were in the water.
The Bay City State Recreation Area on Saginaw Bay and Singing Bridge Beach on Lake Huron in Arenac County have also reopened.
The only beaches closed in the state as of Thursday include:
- Bluebell Beach on Mott Lake in Flint because of contamination from an unknown source.
- Ledgewood Beach on Sherwood Lake in Oakland County because of high bacteria levels.
- Mission Springs Subdivision in West Bloomfield because of high bacteria levels.
- St. Clair Shores Memorial Park Beach in St. Clair Shores because of high bacteria levels.
To stay up to date on beach closures from across the state, visit the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy's website.
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Four beaches in Mid-Michigan are closed for swimming after water testing found elevated levels of E. coli.
The Huron County Health Department announced Wednesday morning that Bird Creek Village Park beach in Port Austin is closed until further notice.
During testing, three water samples were collected by the Health Department in 3 to 6 feet of water. Test results showed 727 E. coli colonies in 100 milliliters of water, which is more than double the limit.
Other beaches closed in Mid-Michigan include:
- Bluebell Beach on Mott Lake in Flint closed Wednesday due to contamination from an unknown source.
- The Bay City State Recreation Area on Saginaw Bay closed on Wednesday due to contamination from runoff.
- Singing Bridge Beach on Lake Huron in Arenac County closed on Wednesday due to contamination from storm water runoff.