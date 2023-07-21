Two bats carrying rabies found in Bay County

BAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Health officials in Bay County are warning residents to watch for signs of rabies after two bats tested positive for the potentially fatal illness.
The two bats collected in June and July were brought to Bay County Animal Services and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services for testing. They confirmed both bats were carrying rabies.
"It is common to see an uptick in bat encounters every July and August," said Bay County Health Officer Joel Strasz.
The Bay County Health Department is warning residents to be on the lookout for rabies symptoms in their pets and loved ones.
Rabies is a viral illness that attacks the central nervous system in humans and mammals. The virus spreads from contact with an animal and is transmitted most commonly through bites or scratches.
Any direct contact with a bat represents a potential exposure to rabies. Anyone bitten by an animal or who finds a bat in the room should consider themselves exposed and reach out to a medical professional.
All animal bites must be reported to a local health department and animal control officials under Michigan law.
Rabies causes the following symptoms in animals:
- General sickness.
- Problems swallowing.
- Lots of drool or saliva.
- An animal that bites at everything.
- An animal that appears tamer than you would expect.
- An animal that is having trouble moving or may even be paralyzed.
- At bat that is on the ground.
Anyone who is exposed to a bat should attempt to capture it safely for rabies testing. If the bat cannot be caught, anyone potentially exposed will be treated as if they were directly exposed.
"It is extremely important to be able to perform tests on these animals, so that residents who come into contact can be properly treated and vaccinated, if it is necessary," Strasz said.
All pets should be immunized against rabies by a veterinarian. Pet owners are asked to prevent contact between their animals and wild animals outdoors.