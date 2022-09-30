Water main at Genesee Township trailer park tests negative for E. coli

GENESEE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - The Genesee County Drain Commissioner's Office says the water main at a Genesee Township trailer park does not have E. coli bacteria after a child who lives there got sick.

Chase and Jessica Yaklin claim their infant son is sick from E. coli because of their water. Their home at the Camelot Villas trailer park off Genesee Road tested positive for bacteria with an at-home kit.

The family has says they've since left their home for their safety.

Chase Yaklin believes his water line was contaminated by sewer work he had done while moving in late last year. But Camelot Villas' manager says that's not possible, because the township tests the water lines twice a month.

The report from the drain commissioner's office also says a neighboring home tested negative for E. coli. The family said their home will be tested Saturday and they expect the results Tuesday.

E. coli is a bacteria that usually comes from contaminated water or food. The Genesee County Health Department says symptoms vary depending on the virus strain.

Most common symptoms are severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting and sometimes a fever.

Kayleigh Blaney, the health department's deputy health officer, said younger children have an increased risk.

"One of the biggest concerns anytime you have an infant with diarrhea is dehydration," she said. "You always want to make sure that you're drinking as many fluid as you can. Obviously, with the little kiddos, that's very difficult."

Like the infant son of the Genesee Township couple, younger children may need to be hospitalized to make sure they're getting enough fluids.