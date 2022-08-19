Wendy's a possible source of E. coli outbreak in Michigan, investigators say

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Health officials say 43 people in Michigan have confirmed E. coli infections related to a growing outbreak across the state, which may be related to Wendy's restaurants.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says the illnesses have affected people age 6 to 94 living in 18 communities across the state. Of those, 56% were hospitalized and four developed a serious complication.

Mid-Michigan cases have been confirmed in Genesee, Gratiot, Midland, Oakland, Ogemaw and Saginaw counties. The same E. coli strain has turned up in patients living in Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.

Investigators trying to determine a source of the outbreak say 55% of the people who became ill with E. coli in Michigan reported eating at Wendy's restaurants in the days leading up to their illness. Health officials are working to determine whether sandwiches topped with romaine lettuce are to blame.

The CDC says Wendy's is cooperating fully with the investigation into the source of E. coli.

Wendy's voluntarily agreed to remove romaine lettuce from sandwiches in Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania as a precaution. The lettuce Wendy's uses for sandwiches is a different variety than what goes in salads.

The investigation to zero in on the specific source of E. coli illnesses will continue and officials haven't determined whether a specific menu item at Wendy's may be to blame. Health officials are not advising people against eating at Wendy's as of Friday.

Investigators believe the illnesses may be a broader issue that extends beyond the Wendy's restaurant chain. However, they didn't have evidence Friday evening that would suggest romaine lettuce in grocery stores or other restaurants is affected.

E. coli symptoms include severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea, vomiting and fever. Anyone experiencing those symptoms should contact a medical professional.

Symptoms usually start three to four days after exposure to E. coli. Most people experience a mild illness, but about 5% to 10% of patients contract severe complications called hemolytic uremic syndrome.

State health officials urge everyone to follow proper food safety and hand hygiene practices to avoid contracting E. coli. They include: