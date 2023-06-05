Whitmer celebrates completion of $85 million Caro Psychiatric Hospital

CARO, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer traveled to Caro on Monday to commemorate completion of the new $85 million Caro Psychiatric Hospital.
The newly-renovated hospital provides 100 beds for patients, along with rooms for recreation, telehealth facilities and greenhouses. The new facility replaces the Caro Center, which was built 110 years ago in 1913.
The Caro Center is one of the biggest employers in the city of Caro and Tuscola County. The city banded together to fight a 2019 proposal from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services to close it entirely.
"The older buildings, they had showed their age. So we are very happy that they decided against closure and they decided to re-invest here and to put this new facility up so that we can continue to be of service to the residents of Michigan here and in Caro," said Caro City Manager Scott Czasak.
Patients are expected to be completely moved into the new facility by the end of the month.