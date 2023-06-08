Wildfire smoke can be deadly for those with severe allergies

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - It can make for some beautiful sunsets, but the smoke from wildfires up north can also cause some real damage to your lungs.
"The jet stream is just pulling down that particulate matter and that's what's giving us on the good side those beautiful sunsets and on the bad side affecting children, the elderly and people with breathing issues," said ABC12 meteorologist Kevin Goff
According to Doctor Ibrahim Al-Sanouri at Hurley Medical Center, that's because the particles from wildfire smoke are actually much smaller than the pollen we see this time of year. Those tiny particles can get deep into your airways, and even into you blood.
"Those particles are small and they tend to attack the very small airways and cause a problem," Dr. Al-Sanouri said.
Regardless of if you have severe allergies, Dr. Al-Sanouri says the best thing you can do right now is stay indoors as much as possible.
"Stay indoors," Dr. Al-Sanouri said. "If you have to drive your car, try to have your windows closed and try to put your air conditioning [on] and recirculate so you don't get air from outside"
Dr. Al-Sanouri also recommends using an N-95 mask if you absolutely have to go outside over the next few days. Hopefully, you won't have to wear one for long. The expectation is that with rain this weekend, things will get a lot clearer.
"Once the rain comes, that washes and clears the air," said Goff. "It acts like a filter if you will. And so, that will hopefully even help firefighters tackle those wildfires."
Dr. Al-Sanouri also recommends taking an antihistamine to combat those severe allergy symptoms.