Hearing for Saginaw officers, trooper in neglect of duty case delayed

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - The criminal case against two Saginaw police officers and a Michigan State Police trooper accused of neglect of duty will most likely not proceed next week.

A judge overseeing the case recused himself from a hearing in which the three law enforcement officials will ask to have their charges dropped.

The three police officials are accused of not intervening when another state trooper punched a man during a traffic stop in Saginaw last year.

A hearing was scheduled for next week, when attorneys for the officers and the trooper hoped to see their charges dismissed.

A copy of that motion to dismiss the case claims Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is creating a crime that doesn't exist and also questions why a Michigan State Police sergeant who was also at the scene wasn't charged.

Michigan State Police trooper Bram Schroeder was captured on cell phone and body camera video punching a man who would not go into a police car after a traffic stop in March 2022.

Schroeder was charged in August with misconduct in office and aggravated assault, which surprised few people.

But when Saginaw officers Dominic Vasquez and Jordan Englehart, along with trooper Zachary Tebedo, were charged by the Attorney General's Office with neglect of duty for not intervening before Schroeder punched the man again during that same traffic stop, it upset many in the Saginaw area law enforcement community and civic groups.

A motion to dismiss the neglect of duty charges was to be heard in court next week, but the judge presiding over the case, Saginaw County District Judge A.T. Frank, has recused himself to avoid the appearance of impropriety.

Another Saginaw County district court judge will be randomly selected to see if he or she would agree to hear the case. If not, the state may have to appoint a visiting judge to hear the case.

The request to dismiss the case was made by the attorneys representing Vasquez and Englehart. They claim there is no statute in Michigan requiring a law enforcement officer "to prevent to stop the use of excessive force."

They also question why a Michigan State Police sergeant, who was at the scene when Schroeder hit the man a few more times later during the traffic stop, wasn't charge as well.

The Attorney General's Office did not respond to emails seeking comment on the charges.

Michigan State Police released a statement, saying the actions of all members involved in this incident have been subject to an internal investigation, including the sergeant.