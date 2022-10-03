Heating your home will cost more with soaring natural gas prices

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The calendar has flipped to October. And that means cooler weather is on the way.
Homeowners should brace for a costly winter as natural gas prices reach a record high.
“Who knows if it's going to get worse. It could get way worse and cost everybody a lot of money,” Jeremy Langworthy, technician at Gledhill Heating and Cooling said.
Experts project that heating your home could cost 50 percent more than in past years as energy prices rise.
We talked to local residents who tell us that preparation is key.
Experts say steps like changing your furnace filter regularly can go a long way in saving you money as the cost of natural gas soars. They key is being prepared.
“Last year at our own home we had bills of $600,” local resident Mike Wittbrodt said.
And this year...it is expected to be double that.
“Natural gas is going to go up and if you don't have something that's going to help you in the long run then you definitely need something more efficient, especially with the gas prices,” Langworthy said.
But that may mean an initial investment to save in the long run.
“The best time is before the cold hits. You want to get a jump start on it and get the furnaces cleaned and checked and in tune so you know what you have going into the winter,” Langworthy said.
Some residents say they're prepared.
“I have my home heavily insulated, new windows. My gas bill for the heat and everything for the season is only $1,300,” local resident Joel Labrie said.
Labrie says he pays half of what some of his neighbors pay by taking these steps -- as well as smaller, less costly measures.
“It's a lot of little things that add up. Cutting your heat down to 62 degrees at night is a big savings, and it's not that bad,” Labrie said.
And every little bit helps. The U.S. Department of Energy calculates a reduction of 32 percent on heating bills in houses that have been weatherized, over $400 in savings annually.
“Efficiency is everything,” Langworthy said.
Consumers Energy offers programs to help if you are struggling to pay your bill. Visit the link below for more information:
www.consumersenergy.com/residential/programs-and-services/payment-assistance