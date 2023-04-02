Heavy rain causing flooding in mid-Michigan

Mid-Michigan (WJRT) - Parts of mid-Michigan are dealing with flooding after heavy rain moved through the area.
In Genesee County, Kearsley Creek was under a flood warning and in some areas water is coming over the road.
Parks, yards and parking lots are also places many are having to dodge flooding and large puddles.
Further north, the National Weather Service predicts the Tittabawassee River will crest over 25 feet Sunday.
Midland County sent out an alert to residents informing them the rivers has already reached flood watch stage at 20 feet.