Help for the holidays

A 20% hike is how much the American Farm Bureau Federation said the average cost of preparing a thanksgiving dinner has gone up over last year.
A mid-Michigan woman is feeling the weight of that inflation as she plans thanksgiving dinner for her family.
"The price of groceries are high, so this helps me provide more for the family, said Kamara Alexander who received a free turkey and bags of groceries at the annual Richfield Early Learning Center turkey giveaway.
The need is great in Genesee County this thanksgiving.
One-by-one cars pulled into the school parking lot to pick up a turkey and bags of groceries.
Pamela Haldy, is the school's superintendent, "one of the things we are noticing is how expensive food is right now," she said.
With inflation reaching record highs and food prices increasing up to 12 percent since last year, Alexander and her family are just grateful for the extra help. She said the school not only helps during the holidays, but they help families throughout the year.
"They help with the kids during school. It is just a wonderful school so them helping is a plus," she said.
Catholic Charities was more than half dozen organizations that received hundreds of bus passes from the Flint Mass Transportation Authority. The organization got 1,000 free passes.
Vicky Schultz is CEO, they provide bus passes to the people they serve but, Tuesday's donation will help them offset some of their costs.
"So we have so many programs that by the time we spread out a thousand bus tickets, it seems like it should go a long ways, but with people coming and going accessing the thousands and thousands of programs we stretch them as far as we can," she said.
Local McDonald's owners/operators provided the turkeys for.
They also gave away turkeys in Saginaw. It is a part of an effort across the state of Michigan in which more than 1,500 turkeys are being donated by local McDonald's owner/operators.