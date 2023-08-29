Hemlock Public Schools using latest tech trends

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Tuscola, Sanilac, northern Lapeer, southeastern Saginaw, northwestern St. Clair, northern Genesee and southeastern Huron Counties through 715 PM EDT... At 607 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Harbor Beach to near Kingston to near Chesaning. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Mayville around 610 PM EDT. Harbor Beach, Kingston and Clifford around 615 PM EDT. Marlette around 630 PM EDT. Flushing around 635 PM EDT. Clio around 640 PM EDT. Mount Morris and Beecher around 645 PM EDT. Flint, Sandusky and Crossroads Village around 650 PM EDT. Peck around 655 PM EDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Goodland Township, Parisville, Lynn Township, White Rock, Amador, Juhl, Elmer, Silverwood, Genesee and Deford. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH