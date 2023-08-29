 Skip to main content
...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Tuscola,
Sanilac, northern Lapeer, southeastern Saginaw, northwestern St.
Clair, northern Genesee and southeastern Huron Counties through 715
PM EDT...

At 607 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from near Harbor Beach to near Kingston to near
Chesaning. Movement was east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Mayville around 610 PM EDT.
Harbor Beach, Kingston and Clifford around 615 PM EDT.
Marlette around 630 PM EDT.
Flushing around 635 PM EDT.
Clio around 640 PM EDT.
Mount Morris and Beecher around 645 PM EDT.
Flint, Sandusky and Crossroads Village around 650 PM EDT.
Peck around 655 PM EDT.

Other locations impacted by these storms include Goodland Township,
Parisville, Lynn Township, White Rock, Amador, Juhl, Elmer,
Silverwood, Genesee and Deford.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe
shelter inside a building or vehicle.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Hemlock Public Schools using latest tech trends

  • Updated
  • 0

Back to school is in full swing in mid-Michigan!

And Hemlock Public Schools are already embracing the latest technology -- and trends -- this school year, including a new podcast and carpool karaoke!

"We want to go where people are and be able to make sure we communicate our message and communicate appropriately but also have some fun in doing so," Superintendent Don Killingbeck said.

The school also recently introduced the Husky Pack podcast with a special series dedicated to students sharing what they want parents to know about high school.

"How COVID affected us because ours would be during eighth grade, so we lost half of our eighth grade and coming into freshman year was difficult," senior Alyssa Rivette said.

Senior Ana Rodriguez says the technology used at her school benefits more than just the students her age.

"We're the ones who grew up with tablets and phones in our hand and obviously we are going to be the ones who have to teach the new generation and the older generations how to use it," she said.

And preparing students for the real world starts early.

"It's all the way down to our young fives through eighth grade, we teach our kids how to podcast, how to vlog -- it's part of our steam curriculum - our Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics," Killingbeck said.

Communications intern Jacob Greer heads up the podcast and says the students' perspective is imperative.

"They say something that I and I'm assuming parents, people that just aren't in schools every day, even me being at schools every day, can't fathom, don't understand. And I think that's the truly important content that needs to get out there," he said.

Learn more here: https://www.hemlock.k12.mi.us

