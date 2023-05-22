Hemlock schools in mourning after high school senior dies in weekend crash

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Saginaw County school communities are grieving tonight as a crash claims the life of a high school senior and badly injures three other teenagers.
The crash happened in the early morning hours of Saturday in Bay County.
Investigators believe speed and alcohol were factors in the accident.
Two students who attend St. Charles were badly injured and Hemlock is also grieving as high school senior Dax Burk was killed in the crash.
A memorial is in place outside of Hemlock High School for 18-year-old Dax Burk, who was set to graduate later this week.
A memorial is also in place along Seven Mile Road in Bay County in Frankenlust Township.
It was here, just before three Saturday morning when the southbound pick-up Burk was a front seat passenger in went off the road and into this ditch that was partially-filled with water.
No other vehicle was involved in the crash.
Burk died from his injuries, while the 18-year-old driver from Saginaw, and two other passengers, a 15-year-old from Saginaw and a 16-year-old from St. Charles, all males, were badly injured and remain in the hospital.
Police believe the teens were returning from a party north of Bay County.
Hemlock Schools Superintendent Don Killingbeck released a statement, saying "our hearts break. The family and friends of Dax Burk continue to be in all of our thoughts and prayers."
Counselors were on hand at Hemlock schools.
Two of the teens injured are students at St. Charles Community Schools.
"This is a tough situation," says St. Charles Superintendent Mark Benson.
He says the two districts, along with the Saginaw Intermediate School District have been working together to make sure anyone who needs help in coping with the tragedy gets it during this graduation season.
We've assembled a crisis support team that is there to support the staff and students throughout the day, and as needed, they have gone and visited them," says Benson.
The Michigan State Police continues to investigate all aspects of the crash.