Hemlock Semiconductor plans $375 million expansion, 170 new jobs

THOMAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Good news for Saginaw County today -- to the tune of $375 million.
Hemlock Semiconductor is planning a major investment and expansion at its Thomas Township campus.
It comes on the heels of other recent wins in the semiconductor chip industry locally and we learned what this means for the community.
“They're looking at bringing 170 well-paying jobs into the community. And those people not only work there but they live here, they play here, they spend their money here,” said Thomas Township Manager, Russ Taylor.
“With HSC they are expanding to provide a more pure polysilicon to meet the needs of the worldwide demand,” Taylor said.
Hemlock Semiconductor produces polysilicon used to make semiconductor chips and solar panels. Governor Gretchen Whitmer says its $375 million investment will help bring the semiconductor supply chain from China to Michigan.
“We're hopeful that throughout the county and throughout the region there will be some spinoff to their expansion to help support the solar industry, the chip manufacturing industry and those things that relate to the polysilicon that is produced right here at HSC,” Taylor said.
The Thomas Township Manager says the expansion requires greater water and sewer service, including construction of two new lift stations and five miles of sewer mains.
Thomas and Saginaw Townships are working together on those improvements thanks to a $27 million grant from the Michigan Strategic Fund.
“The world economy is extremely competitive right now and the polysilicon industry is probably even more competitive than most,” Taylor said.
Local community members are hopeful the expansion will have a positive ripple effect.
“It's great to hear there are new jobs coming into town. Hopefully Saginaw will get back on the rise,” said local resident Elizabeth Peake.
Hemlock is America's largest producer of high purity poly-silicon.
More than 1,300 employees work at its Thomas Township headquarters.