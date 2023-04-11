Hemlock's Gray Matter Robotics Team heading to world competition

HEMLOCK, Mich. (WJRT) - Hemlock's Gray Matter Robotics Team is heading to world competition after placing 6th in their division in state competition over the weekend.
While they are driving further into competition, the group of Hemlock high school students have been putting in the time to get there.
"We have meetings 6 days a week, 2 hours a day, so meet very regularly to get everything done." said Morgan Walle, a senior and member of Hemlock's Gray Matter Robotics Team.
Now, that hard work will be paying off because their next destination of competition will be in Houston, Texas.
"When we go to states and when we go to world, we compete against school districts that are Class A schools, division 1 and we're the small rural community, so it's a really big honor," said Alex Halton, drive coach for Hemlock's Gray Matter Robotics Team.
Hemlock's Gray Matter Robotics Team's biggest goal is to make sure they represent their community.
"Making ourselves known is definitely going to be a great opportunity," said Alec Briggs, senior and member of Hemlock's Gray Matter Robotics Team.
The team has a donation page set up for travel here.