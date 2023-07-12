"Hey, Bay City!" working to attract and retain talent to area

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - An effort in Bay City -- called "Hey Bay City!" focused on attracting and retaining talent -- just made some recent hires.
They shared with ABC12 why they are choosing to set roots long term in Bay City.
"We need more families to come this way. Raise your family, stay here, plant roots and build up our populations in our schools and our communities so we can begin to thrive as we once did before," Director of Workforce Development at the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce Marlana Cork said.
With a declining population and dwindling workforce, Cork said the average age of residents in Bay City is 65.
The workforce development and marketing platform "Hey, Bay City!" aims to attract and keep people in the city to live, work and play. it's an effort between bay ciyt, bay county and the chamber as well as community stakeholders.
So really telling the story of Bay County specifically by using the stories of the people who live here, about the resources we have, about the career and employment opportunities we have. The second piece deals with building the infrastructure of employment.
Michaela Garcia, who found her current role at United Way of Bay County through "Hey, Bay City!" just moved back after working and living in metro Detroit.
"I love being back in the area, I realize the sense of community here is extremely special and important and was something I was really missing in metro Detroit," Garcia said.
On the other hand, Annabelle Schweiger grew up in Fairhaven in the thumb region of the state and she also was hired with the help of Hey Bay City and plans to live here for the foreseeable future.
"It's more community based, I think. there's a place to be downtown which I really didn't have down there. So, it definitely is a little more busy than where I was from, we're kind of in farm country where I'm at," Schweiger said.
Cork said there are a lot of job opportunities open in Bay County and on the "Hey, Bay City!" website alone over 175 openings.
"There's opportunities here in Bay County, I can stay not only live here and play here but work here and earn a very nice living," she said.
For more information, visit: https//www.heybaycity.com