Highly pathogenic bird flu found in Eaton County chickens

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development warned bird owners after highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) was detected in a backyard poultry flock.
MDARD said the discovery in Eaton County was the first HPAI found in a Michigan domestic flock in 2023.
The state wants owners with flocks of all sizes to be vigilant in protecting their birds from HPAI. The warning sent out this week comes as wild birds complete their spring migration.
Investigators said HPAI is highly contagious and can spread rapidly through poultry flocks. The virus could be transmitted in several ways, including by wild birds through contact with infected poultry or by equipment. HPAI can also spread when humans carry the virus on their shoes and clothing.
The state said the location of the infected birds in Eaton County is under quarantine, and the flock of about 15 chickens was depopulated to help stop the virus from spreading.
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the public health risk associated with avian influenza detection remained low. It also added no birds or bird products with HPAI will enter the commercial food chain.
The following tips were offered for Michiganders with small or large flocks:
• Prevent contact between domestic and wild birds by bringing them indoors or ensuring their outdoor area is fully enclosed.
• Wash your hands before and after handling birds as well as when moving between different coops.
• Disinfect boots and other gear when moving between coops.
• Do not share equipment or other supplies between coops or other farms.
• Clean and disinfect equipment and other supplies between uses. If it cannot be disinfected, discard it.
• Use well or municipal water as drinking water for birds.
• Keep poultry feed secure to ensure there is no contact between the feed/feed ingredients and wild birds or rodents.
MDARD also offered the following guidance for reporting possible cases of HPAI:
For Domestic Birds
Domestic bird owners and caretakers should watch for multiple sudden deaths in the flock, a drop in egg production, a significant decrease in water consumption, diarrhea, sneezing/coughing, or an increase in sick birds. If avian influenza is suspected in domestic birds, contact MDARD immediately at 800-292-3939 (daytime) or 517-373-0440 (after-hours).
For Wild Birds
If anyone notices what appears to be unusual or unexplained deaths among wild bird populations, please report these cases to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) by:
• Using the DNR’s Eyes in the Field app. Choose the “Diseased Wildlife” option among the selections for “Observation Forms.”
• Calling the DNR Wildlife Disease Laboratory at 517-336-5030.