Historic building collapses in downtown Owosso

OWOSSO, Mich. (WJRT) - The building at 117 West Exchange Street gained social media attention earlier this week when a Facebook post showed dramatic photos of a caved-in roof.
A big question right now is whether people will be safe around it. And currently, the city says "yes."
Business-owner Jim Woodworth, whose company is next to 117, remembers the first time his next-door neighbor became an issue.
In fact, it was barely two months ago.
"I called Consumers to let them know I smelled a pretty heavy gas. They came out, shut down the block," said Woodworth.
He's referencing the June gas leak a few doors down at 119.
During the search for the source, Consumers Energy deemed 117 unsafe for workers and cut the gas flow entirely.
However, Woodworth said he's not worried it could come down.
"I've got no concerns. It doesn't cross my mind going up the stairs to our office," he explained.
But Shantelle Goodman, who shares the back alley with Woodworth and 117, isn't so sure.
"Any issue could arise at this point. There could be a fire. There's been fires in downtown area and it's devastating," Goodman said.
Video on her phone shows the roof caved in at least as early as July 7.
City Manager Nathan Henne told ABC12 Owosso only became aware of the roof damage this week. ABC12 asked how that was possible.
"There hasn't been any program in Owosso that would allow city staff to inspect vacant buildings," said Henne.
He explained that the city will meet with the owner—Acton Buildings co, LLC— on Monday, August 14, to discuss their next steps.
In the meantime, he said drivers and shoppers have nothing to fear.
"We have no reason to believe the façade- the front of the building- is in any danger at this time," he said.
Woodworth agrees, though he hopes to see action sooner rather than later.
"There could be potential of- if it's not addressed, it's gonna continue to deteriorate," said Woodworth.
David Acton—of Acton Buildings— said didn't have time for an interview, but he said he'd provide a statement. ABC12 will update this story upon receipt.