Historic former Jefferson Apartments in Saginaw may hit market soon

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - An old, historic apartment building in Saginaw owned by the city may soon get a rehab.
The former Jefferson Apartments on Millard Street will likely go on the market soon.
Saginaw City Council is meeting to begin the selling process.
"So that's going to be an opportunity for Saginaw to continue to grow," Mayor Brenda Moore said.
Leaders and neighbors tell ABC12 they hope the rehabilitation will continue to move the city forward.
"In Saginaw, we're beginning to upgrade and renovate," Moore said.
She said there has already been interest in purchasing the nearly 100-year-old building built in 1926 which, she hopes, will help propel the city's efforts.
"It's going to put more housing in our city," Moore said.
The Mayor said the building's interior needs more work than the exterior but the location could make it desirable for potential residents.
"If we're talking about building up downtown, the waterfront. We're not that far from the waterfront," Moore said.
Mayor Pro-tem Annie Boensch has a special place in her heart for the old Jefferson Apartments.
"I lived there 20-plus years ago when I was just moving out on my own for the first time. I'm excited to see that it's on the agenda and that there's anough interest in the building for us to warrant putting it on the agenda," she said.
We talked with nearby homeowner Rick Rios and he said that he and his fellow neighbors are cautiously optimistic about the rehab, but like some other forward-thinking projects in the city they've seen, they just hope it doesn't stall out.
The Mayor tells us she hopes the process gets moving along rather quickly and she suspects within about three to four months, things will start moving in the right direction with someone taking over the building and starting the rehab process.
We're told once proposals are received, they will be reviewed, and a selling recommendation will be made.