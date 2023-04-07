Historic pipe shop stuck between two condemned buildings

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Paul's Pipe Shop of Downtown Flint is in a tough position.
It has stood strong in Flint since the 1940s and will celebrate 95 overall years of business in July. But the family business is flanked by two condemned structures that have the owner worried for the future.
"I don't like the look of the way that's bulging now," said owner Dan Spaniola, showing off the buckling masonry next door. He feels it's only a matter of time before the building on his north side fully collapses.
Those wooden boards at the corner cover up where the wall randomly gave way on a customer's car in 2021.
But demolition wouldn't solve the problem. The two buildings share a wall, and Spaniola's side isn't the one with brick.
"If they tear that building down, the wall on the north side of my side is kinda exposed. So it'd be costly to fix it," said Spaniola.
Meanwhile, the condemned Paterson building to his south is causing even more issues.
"If you look behind you, it looks like it's all fenced off and makes it look like we're not here," he said.
Spaniola's even gotten calls from customers asking if the fence means the shop is closed.
Flint City Council President Allie Horkenroder said it's is part of a larger problem in Flint.
"54% of blight in this city, in our city, is privately owned blight," she told ABC12.
In this case, both buildings are owned by Morris Peterson, a former NBA player from Flint.
As Spaniola plans for his business's future, he says he's trapped by that crumbling lot.
"There's things I would like to fix and repair on my building, but I don't want to do it because if I do it and they tear it down, my building's not gonna be worth much, or anything," said Spaniola.