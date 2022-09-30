Hogarth neighbors excited as cleanup begins

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Cleanup crews are making quick progress on Hogarth Avenue in Flint. Work began earlier in the week on demolishing the remains of a home that exploded last November.
It was an explosion that claimed the lives of two people and could be felt as far as Grand Blanc.
"I heard the noises when I woke up Wednesday morning. Actually, I think it might have even been Tuesday morning when they started doing some movement," said Marie Copeland, who lives across the street from the explosion site.
While her own home has recovered, the lot remains a reminder of the trauma she and many other families faced.
And as the week's gone on, she's been stunned at how much has been cleared from the two lots.
"Almost everything. All the debris is almost all gone. I'm hoping by the time I go home today that will be gone. They dug out the basements. any of the debris that was in the basements- that's all cleaned out," Copeland said.
Now, the work's gotten as far as pulling up the remains of the driveway.
And while she's happy to see another sign of recovery for her neighborhood, Copeland said she'll never forget the human cost of the blast.
"In the beginning it was humbling watching them move stuff and to know that people lost their lives there. And so I took a moment to reflect on lives that were lost," she said.
There are still a number of neighboring properties in need of clean-up.