Holly Area Schools teacher arrested for criminal sexual conduct

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - A former Holly High School teacher has been arrested in connection for a relationship he allegedly had with a student years ago.
44-year-old Brian Charles Pearson was arraigned on four counts of Criminal Sexual conduct-4th Degree in 52nd District Court-Division 2 Friday, October 28.
According to Holly Police, a former female student came forward in May 2022 alleging an inappropriate relationship with Pearson starting in 2012 and ending in 2014. The victim provided detailed information that was supported with evidence recovered from the school district email system and other sources. Police say the teacher recommended to the student he tutor her to improve her work and provided her with his cell phone number. After a few months, the student reported the relationship became sexual in nature.
The teacher resigned from Holly area Schools during the initial stages of the investigation. No other potential student victims are known to be involved.
Nyse Holloman with Voices for Children says there are signs for parents to look out for. "Look for a change in your child's behavior," says Holloman. "Sometimes the child either becomes withdrawn or they become talkative about one particular teacher. You need to investigate a little bit more about why."
