Holly Hotel preps for interior restoration

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - It's been nine months since a fire devastated historic Battle Alley in Downtown Holly.
It destroyed the antique mall, gutted Andy's place, and damaged neighboring buildings. The Holly Hotel lost part of its roof and, eventually, its west wall.
Work to restore the roof and wall began in January and is nearly complete.
Manager Brian McIsaac said it means they'll soon move onto indoor repairs.
After the fire, and others had to strip the water-damaged building down to its antique skeleton.
And finding replacement decor for the owners will be extremely involved.
"It's not gonna be any easy task. That's why we're all here: to help George and Chrissy [the owners] find these outlets and to find the exact wallpaper, or at least close enough to it."
Even now, they're deciding what can or can't be saved.
That kind of work means they may have to push back their June re-opening date.
"Realistically, looking into this, it probably won't be until the fall season of 2023, if that," McIsaac said.
But it also presents opportunities for changes and improvements, such as expanding the kitchen.
McIsaac's also thankful for the community's continued support.
People have donated money, time, and even their own history for the hotel.
"Now we've got all sorts of people saying 'Oh, I've got china I can donate to the Holly Hotel. Whether it be from teacups, to plates, to bowls, to glassware. Whatever we can get, they're giving to us, and it's just been absolutely incredible," McIsaac said.