Holly millage moves back to November after error places it on August ballot

HOLLY, Mich. (WJRT) - Government workers in the village of Holly were in a scramble after a misprinted ballot put a millage to voters months ahead of schedule.
The millage would increase funding for the police and fire departments. It was accidentally printed in Tuesday's ballot, but should be on November's.
The village of Holly planned to offer a public safety millage to voters during this fall's general election. However, a clerical error at the Oakland County Clerk's Office put the item on the August primary ballot. And because the township runs elections for the village, Village Manager Jerry Walker said they didn't find out until less than two weeks before the election.
"We were notified by one of our residents, who called us and said 'I received my absentee ballot and there's a public safety special assessment millage on my ballot,'" said Walker.
Police Chief Jerry Narsh called the atmosphere in the village offices "a scramble," and described the experience as "frustrating" for both himself and the fire chief.
"When we first found that out, we thought we had eight days! 'This is gonna be on the ballot and now we've got to overcome that. And try to communicate with our community in eight days!' That was nearly impossible," said Narsh.
However, the scramble seems to be over as of Thursday, with the council voting Wednesday night to officially move the measure to November.
"The county was informed of that this morning. And now any votes that are cast on August the 2nd towards this specific proposal will be invalidated, they won't be counted," said Walker.
The Holly Township Clerk said her office will check their ballots with the village in future so that if there are any mistakes, they'll have plenty of time to fix them.
Manager Walker said the millage proposal intends to raise the current rate to three mills, allowing the police and fire departments to keep up their current staffing levels, as well as giving them the flexibility for equipment and vehicle purchases.
Just last month a devastating fire tore through downtown Holly and destroyed several historic buildings.
Cindy Hering, who owns a downtown store, said she supports the millage and hopes to see more emergency services funding in the future.
"The firemen need to live there and be paid a salary... When you live in a historical town, you need them quickly if there's a fire. Because once they the flames start to go, they could take out the whole town," Hering said.
If passed, the millage would raise roughly $378 thousand in its first year.