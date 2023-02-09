Hope, Healing & Remembrance Service in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - At the Church Without Walls, strangers came together to share their grief and unite in healing.
The annual Hope, Healing & Remembrance service is a way to help family members cope with pain of losing a loved one.
Johnny Dean spoke about his daughter, Katarena Morse. She died in a car accident this past fall.
“Kat she was a breath of fresh air. She could light up the room, she brought her energy with her and she was the life of the party. She was just an amazing soul,” said Dean.
Some shared stories, others clutched photographs as they wiped away tears. The service, a way for hearts to heal and to honor memories. Many in attendance lost loved ones to senseless violence.
18 year-old Kameron Motley attended the event to be of service to others. “I want to see change, that is why I am here to day, to be the change and show people in community you can make a difference,” said Motley.
To find out more about Church Without Walls: