House of Esther faces trouble as city posts property for sale

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The House of Esther non-profit is facing a new challenge. The city of Flint has put the St. Agnes Church property, where they're located, up for sale at the price of $545 thousand.
Records show the city has owned the land since 2019 and has full rights to make the sale.
But there's still a lot that the House of Esther contests about that.
"It feels kinda deterrent for our girls. For the life of the babies. We still have to go and minister to these girls, but they have nowhere to live," said Yvonne Penton, who has been trying to make the House of Esther a reality since renovations began in 2017.
But after her landlord was foreclosed on in 2019, the city purchased it from the County Treasury for the roughly $72 thousand owed in back taxes.
That summer, then-Mayor Weaver's administration passed a resolution to sell the property to Penton for that same amount.
But the pandemic and other factors delayed their plans.
The Neely administration in May 2022 condemned the property and changed the locks- leaving their hard work to gather dust.
And potentially burglars. Returning to the grounds on Thursday, Penton found that scrappers had hit the external lights and security cameras she installed. Windows to the basement were smashed, the garage was forced open, and so were the rear gates.
With the property locked, they don't know how much damage has been done to the interior they spent years renovating.
And it leaves Penton's vision in jeopardy.
Now, the property is listed on the city website for more than half a million dollars.
And while Penton claims that's far more than should be asked, she says she won't give up on it.
"When we started looking for a property in 2014? We couldn't find any place like this in Genesee County," she said.
While they aren't able to provide housing for new mothers yet, Penton said they're setting up an outreach center for other services at the Judson Baptist Church in Burton.