How Mid-Michigan is aiding veterans 70 years after the Korean Armistice

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - On July 27, 1953, North and South Korean officials signed an armistice that brought an end to combat in the Korean War.
An estimated two and a half million people lost their lives during the three-year conflict. That includes 37,000 Americans, with another 92,000 wounded.
Lauren Thompson's grandfather-in-law served during the Korean War. She says she could not be more proud of his service.
"He's Grandpa Thompson, my husband's grandfather," said Thompson. "We're very proud of him and who he is and all he's accomplished. He still drives to Florida with one eye."
Thompson honors her grandfather-in-law with her work for the Genesee County Department of Veterans Services. They advocate on behalf of veterans to ensure that Veterans Affairs benefits get doled out quickly to those in need.
"Our certified veteran service officers, they're accredited," said Thompson. "So, they're basically going to hold your hand and advocate for you. They do kind of the hard part for you."
The services offered by Genesee County are completely free to residents. They also put veterans into contact with services they might not know are available, like telehealth or in-home care options which can be helpful for aging veterans.
"You know maybe they are in the northern part of Michigan and we have a specialist in Ann Arbor for example," said Roy Samsel, Associate Medical Director for Veterans Affairs. "They can have face time with that particular physician, the specialist in Ann Arbor, and there will also be a clinical personality sitting next to them in their home."
Thompson adds that laws are constantly changing, so it's important to speak with experts who can let speak to what is available to veterans today.
"Laws have changed so much even in the last 10 years, right?" said Thompson. "Maybe you've already been service connected but you haven't come in to see what's changed since then. You need to come in."
Despite the end of combat in 1953, the Korean War has not officially ended. In 2018, North and South Korean officials made a declaration to work towards peace on the peninsula, but an official treaty has yet to be signed.