How to calm your pet’s anxiety during the Fourth of July holiday, according to experts

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Fourth of July holiday is just around the corner, and folks are preparing for all the festivities, food, fun and, of course, fireworks!
Pets, unfortunately, don't always enjoy partaking in the party. In fact, for many dogs, cats and other animals, fireworks are downright scary.
“We are getting medication so we are prepared for when they light them off this year, so she is nice and calm,” said Haylee Miller, Bay City dog owner.
Crying, scurrying, hiding, and shaking are all symptoms of animal anxiety from fireworks.
“She is very skittish. She is very -- any loud noise at home she just runs,” said Miller.
Research shows that music can help calm anxious pooches. but there are options.
“Medication is always an option for those friends who just cannot handle the fireworks,” said Delaney Hallauer, veterinarian technician at VetMED Bay City.
If pet parents don't want to resort to medicine, consider walking the dog during the day to tire them out before the noise starts, along with looking into "thunder shirts," which act as a sort of weighted blanket for pets.
“Keeping them in a safe place, so if they have a kennel or even a cage that they are used to being at that they consider as their little nook, that is super helpful. Putting a blanket over it with some noise in the background. Those are just some things you can do to help. But also, if you have a basement, the deeper down the better you are,” said Hallauer.
Experts also tell said that more pets go missing during the July 4th weekend than any other time of the year -- and say to be sure to keep pets inside during the fireworks show.